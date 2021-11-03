4.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Advertisement -

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson avoids suspension after commons vote

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson has avoided suspension after MPs voted to review parliament’s disciplinary processes.

Rt Hon Owen Paterson MP - image from UK Parliament Official portraits under Creative Commons licence.
Rt Hon Owen Paterson MP – image from UK Parliament Official portraits under Creative Commons licence.

It comes after Conservative MPs this afternoon voted in the House of Commons to back an amendment seeking to reform the Commons standards system by 250 votes to 232, a majority of 18.

The unprecedented move comes after the Commons Standards Committee recommended the MP for North Shropshire be suspended for 30 days, after an investigation found he had repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies that breached Commons lobbying rules.

Mr Paterson made approaches to the Food Standards Agency and Department for International Development ministers about Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods, which employ him as a consultant paying him a combined fee of around £112,000 per year.

- Advertisement -

The suspension would have triggered a recall petition, potentially leading to a by-election if 10 per cent of eligible voters in his North Shropshire constituency signed it.

Mr Paterson has denied any wrongdoing.

The government is understood to have issued a three-line whip ordering Tory MPs to reject the suspension and back an amendment seeking to overhaul the entire system.

Local Conservative MPs Lucy Allen, Daniel Kawczynski, Mark Pritchard and Philip Dunne all voted for the amendment.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP