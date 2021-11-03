More than 6,000 trees to be planted across Telford and Wrekin

Hundreds of green-fingered Telford and Wrekin residents and organisations can expect a delivery over the next few weeks as Telford & Wrekin Council distributes more than 6,000 tree saplings across the borough as part of its Trees4TW campaign.

At the end of 2020, the local authority launched its Trees4TW campaign to support the borough’s fight against climate change.

Local residents, schools and landowners were invited to apply for free trees to plant in their gardens and on their land. The scheme attracted huge interest and the council delivered more than 8,000 of the requested saplings last year, with the remaining 6,000 going out now that the tree planting season has recommenced.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment, said:

“We were blown away by the response to this campaign. It has shown how much our community values nature and green spaces, and that they want to play their part in boosting biodiversity and addressing the climate emergency.

“Trees are a vital means to capture carbon, and while the borough already has over 15 million trees, planting more will help lock up carbon, create new habitats for wildlife and help improve our health and wellbeing.

“Telford & Wrekin Council made a commitment in 2020 that our operations would be carbon neutral by 2030, with an aspiration that the whole borough meet that same target, so we’re absolutely delighted and hugely grateful that our community is pulling together to help us hit that goal.”