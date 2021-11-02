New shopping initiative launches in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth is celebrating being the first in the county to launch a new ‘shop local’ scheme.

Celebrating the launch of the app are Bridgnorth Retailers Will Keight – Willz Motor Shop, Jennifer Godson of Gadsby’s Jewellers, Liz Shelvey – Henry & Co, Sally Themans – Love Bridgnorth, Deb Meredith – Tea and Roses, Linda Baker – Linelle, Shirl Evans – Shirls Accessories and Nigel Clarke – Wool & More

The town has received funding to set up a ‘ShopAppy’ website aimed at bringing local traders and customers together to become more successful and sustainable.

The grant was received as a result of an application by Love Bridgnorth, a campaign which promotes the town and organises events to boost footfall.

Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth said she was thrilled that the new initiative had received such outstanding support and was now set to launch on November 5.

“ShopAppy.com is a bespoke ‘shop and support’ local website which is currently operating in about 100 towns throughout the UK and we think it will give a big boost to Bridgnorth,” she explained.

“It makes it easy for people to browse, book and buy from their local businesses at their convenience and its mission isn’t to create more online customers but to create a community of local shoppers who can opt to buy locally in the way they choose.

“So far we have 44 businesses involved, including Beamans & Sons in Low Town, Tanners, Tea & Roses, Hopskotch, Kev’s Fruit and Veg and Blooms of Bridgnorth – so people can buy gifts, meat, veg, wine and flowers all in one go!

“Work is going on to get e-cargo bikes delivering to local customers – but for now there is a click and collect all purchases at The Crown where fresh produce can be kept in refrigerated storage.

“Launch day will see members of Sustainable Bridgnorth, who love the idea of supporting something that encourages people to shop locally campaign, and myself signing up customers and there will also be a prize draw of £25 in ShopAppy vouchers to spend on Bridgnorth High Street.”

Jennifer Godson of Gadsby’s Jewellers on Whitburn Street said: “ShopAppy provides people with products and services from our lovely local shops and businesses all on one platform with one checkout and coordinated local delivery or click and collect – it’s a one-stop-local-online-store.

“Implementing ShopAppy in Bridgnorth will make it easier than ever for people to support our local economy and their favourite businesses and this is a surefire way to preserve the uniqueness and character of our town. ShopAppy is shopping that truly makes you feel good.”

The founder of ShopAppy.com, Dr Jackie Mulligan, commented: “We very excited to be launching ShopAppy in Bridgnorth.

“It could not be a more critical time for businesses to work together and make it easier for locals to spend closer to home. When we spend local, our spend stays local – so whether you use ShopAppy to browse and go in person or to book something or shop online, you can easily help your area – because where you spend matters for local jobs and local businesses.”