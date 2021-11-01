Shrewsbury’s Longden Road closed for collapsed sewer pipe repairs

Severn Trent Water has today begun work to repair a collapsed sewer pipe on Longden Road in Shrewsbury, with the road temporarily closed whilst repair work is carried out.

The collapsed sewer pipe is located adjacent to the Kingsland Road junction on Longden Road. Image: Google Street View

The collapsed sewer pipe is located underneath the middle of the road, adjacent to the Kingsland Road junction.

Sewage has seeped onto the road following the recent heavy rain, with tankers being used to relieve the sewerage system and prevent the road from further flooding.

Whilst the road is closed traffic will be diverted via a signed diversion route and access will be maintained to properties and businesses at all times.

Severn Trent is hoping to complete the work by Friday, providing there are no unforeseen circumstances.