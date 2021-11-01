Shrewsbury Red Rebels head for Glasgow COP26 as part of train relay

Shrewsbury Red Rebels held a solemn ceremony at Shrewsbury Railway Station on Sunday as part of the Red Rebel COP26 Relay, a three day train journey of Red Rebels from across the nation that will arrive in Glasgow today.

Members of the Red Rebel Brigade outside Shrewsbury Train Station. Photo: extinction rebellion

There they will warn COP26 leaders that if they fail to take radical action on the climate crisis they will be left with “blood on their hands” and the “stench of decay” from rising temperature levels.

The scarlet activists are bringing the gift of a poem to COP26 world leaders which paints a terrifying vision of climate breakdown. They are also warning that COP26 is not a drill, the world is now on CODE RED alert and unless world leaders take radical and immediate action they will have blood on their hands and face the stench of decay from rising temperatures.

On their arrival in Glasgow Central members of the Red Brigade, including those from Shropshire, will join with Scotland’s Blue Rebels to deliver a haunting performance in witness to climate decay and a reading of their poem to world leaders. This will be followed by a silent procession around the station and its concourse, ending in the unfurling of the main banner – known as the baton – signifying the end of their journey and the hope that COP26 will drive political climate action.

Spokespersons Catherine Heinemeyer and Christina O’Neill said: “Red Rebels have travelled, silently and with purpose, along the veins of the country to the beating heart of COP26 in Glasgow.

“It is now CODE RED for humanity, for climate, and for nature. There is not a single moment more to waste, and policymakers who don’t come to the table ready to make sacrifices really will have blood on their hands.”

“The Red Rebel Brigade symbolises the common blood we share with all species, that unifies us and makes us one,” says Red Rebel founder, Doug Francisco.As such we move as one, act as one and more importantly feel as one.”

Today, the final day of the journey, Rebels from Manchester, Preston and Carlisle have joined the group on route and will arrive in Glasgow Central at 4pm where they will begin their performance.

The main banner – known as the baton – will be displayed at the event on the main concourse of Glasgow Station, signifying the end of the journey and the hope that COP26 will drive political climate action.