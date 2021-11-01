9.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 1, 2021
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury Red Rebels head for Glasgow COP26 as part of train relay

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Red Rebels held a solemn ceremony at Shrewsbury Railway Station on Sunday as part of the Red Rebel COP26 Relay, a three day train journey of Red Rebels from across the nation that will arrive in Glasgow today.

Members of the Red Rebel Brigade outside Shrewsbury Train Station. Photo: extinction rebellion
Members of the Red Rebel Brigade outside Shrewsbury Train Station. Photo: extinction rebellion

There they will warn COP26 leaders that if they fail to take radical action on the climate crisis they will be left with “blood on their hands” and the “stench of decay” from rising temperature levels.

The scarlet activists are bringing the gift of a poem to COP26 world leaders which paints a terrifying vision of climate breakdown. They are also warning that COP26 is not a drill, the world is now on CODE RED alert and unless world leaders take radical and immediate action they will have blood on their hands and face the stench of decay from rising temperatures. 

- Advertisement -

On their arrival in Glasgow Central members of the Red Brigade, including those from Shropshire, will join with Scotland’s Blue Rebels to deliver a haunting performance in witness to climate decay and a reading of their poem to world leaders. This will be followed by a silent procession around the station and its concourse, ending in the unfurling of the main banner – known as the baton – signifying the end of their journey and the hope that COP26 will drive political climate action.

Spokespersons Catherine Heinemeyer and Christina O’Neill said: “Red Rebels have travelled, silently and with purpose, along the veins of the country to the beating heart of COP26 in Glasgow. 

“It is now CODE RED for humanity, for climate, and for nature. There is not a single moment more to waste, and policymakers who don’t come to the table ready to make sacrifices really will have blood on their hands.” 

“The Red Rebel Brigade symbolises the common blood we share with all species, that unifies us and makes us one,” says Red Rebel founder, Doug Francisco.As such we move as one, act as one and more importantly feel as one.”

Today, the final day of the journey, Rebels from Manchester, Preston and Carlisle have joined the group on route and will arrive in Glasgow Central at 4pm where they will begin their performance. 

The main banner – known as the baton – will be displayed at the event on the main concourse of Glasgow Station, signifying the end of the journey and the hope that COP26 will drive political climate action.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP