Randlay local centre development takes step forward

Development of the former Randlay local centre in Telford has taken a step forward following the recent planning approval of a step up facility put forward by new owners Urban Village Group.

Work has started on site to replace the previously approved apartment element of the scheme.

The site which boasts new shops and a community centre owned by Telford & Wrekin Council will now be the home of a 72-bed care home complete with its own bistro café, activity and living rooms, and a cinema room. Adjacent to the care home will be a 14 bed step up facility.

Telford & Wrekin Council Ward members who have been pushing to get this site over the line for a number of years welcomed the step forward but are continuing to put pressure on the owner of the site to complete the build as quickly as possible.

The Nedge Ward Members Cllr Nathan England, Cllr Chris Turley and Cllr Vanessa Holt said: “The Randlay site has been key priority for us as a council to which we are delighted with the result of the development moving forward under its new ownership. We look forward to seeing the work on site progress over the coming months”.

Nick Sellman Chief Executive of Urban Village Group commented: “With the recent planning approval of the scheme Urban Village Group is ready and committed to investing and delivering the new purpose built care home.

“The approved scheme is part of a multi-million pound nursing home pipeline of schemes across the UK being delivered by Urban Village Group which will create hundreds of jobs and provide modern care home accommodation with a focus on well-being designed in at concept stage and implemented to create schemes with a positive social impact.”