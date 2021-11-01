9.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 1, 2021
Firefighters attend bedroom fire at property in Sutton Hill, Telford

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters were called to a fire involving the bedroom of a house in Telford on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the property in Southgate, Sutton Hill at around 2.08pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances to the fire with crews mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale.

All persons were out of the property and accounted for when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and a covering jet to put out the fire.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance.

