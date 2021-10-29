12.4 C
Longdon Upton Tern barn fire was started accidentally

By Chris Pritchard

An investigation into a fire that involved three barns at a farm in Longdon Upon Tern has concluded it started accidentally.

Three barns were involved in the fire at a farm in Longdon Upon Tern. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Three barns were involved in the fire at a farm in Longdon Upon Tern. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington attended the fire at Tern Farm at around 2.28pm yesterday.

Three barns were involved in the fire containing straw, potatoes and machinery. A large quantity of baled straw in the farmyard also caught fire.

Fire Investigation Officer Scott Bishop from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“When the crews arrived the three barns were well alight and firefighters worked quickly to get the blaze under control. They worked closely with the owners and staff who used their machinery to help move debris and allow the crews to do their job tackling the flames.

“We carried out a full fire investigation and found the incident was caused by a fire the staff were using to burn wood from the land. This had gotten out of control and spread to the nearby crates due to the strong winds, and then continued to spread to the buildings.

“We are expecting to have a presence at the site for the remainder of today to ensure the fire is completely out and the area is safe.”

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

