Shropshire consultant orthopaedic surgeon hailed ‘bone idol’ for work with primary bone cancer

A Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital has been hailed as Bone Idol for her involvement and work in the primary bone cancer community.

Miss Gillian Cribb, who works as part of the Tumour Team at the Oswestry-based hospital, has been announced as part of the shortlist in the first-ever awards organised by the Bone Cancer Research Trust (BCRT).

BCRT launched the awards earlier this year – the Bone Idol Awards – in a bid to recognise achievements of outstanding individuals and the contribution they make across the primary bone cancer community.

Miss Cribb was nominated by patient Stephen Jones in the Dedication Award.

He said: “I was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma in mid-pandemic in December 2020 and treated by Miss Cribb and the team. I had my surgery in March 2021 where a bespoke implant was fitted.

“Her dedication to her patients is amazing – she has given a 50-year-old male his life back, and a future again.

“Without her outstanding care and treatment, I wouldn’t have been able to return to near normality. She does so much to help those who need her skills and care.”

The Dedication Award has been split into two awards following the amount and quality of nominations received – one award specifically recognises the research and healthcare community, while the other is dedicated to the wider primary bone cancer community.

Miss Cribb said: “I’m really touched that Stephen went out of his way to nominate me – although this is definitely an award for the whole team, not me alone.

“I’d also like to thank the team at BCRT for their ongoing support over the years. They are a fantastic charity who support the work we do across RJAH and carry out vital research in relation to sarcomas.”

Winners will be announced on Saturday 6 November at the BCRT 15 Years of Research: Celebration Evening and Showcase event.

Mat Cottle-Shaw, Head of Fundraising and Communications at the Bone Cancer Research Trust, said: “When we were thinking of introducing our first ever awards, we knew that we wanted to recognise amazing unsung heroes that go far out of their way to help bone cancer patients.

“Whether they be healthcare professionals, researchers, volunteers, or fundraisers. Miss Cribb is exactly the type of hero that these awards are here to recognise.

“The difference she makes every day to the lives of primary bone cancer patients cannot be underestimated and we are delighted she has been nominated in this category.”