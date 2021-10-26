15 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Two arrested in Telford over High Ercall electrical cable theft

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two people were today arrested in Telford in connection with the theft of around £10,000 worth of electrical cable.

West Mercia Police says the arrests were made following an investigation into the theft of the electrical cable from High Ercall earlier this year.

Officers from the Rural & Business Crime Team, supported by the Safer Neighbourhood Teams and the Local Priority Policing Team executed two search warrants at addresses in Donnington this morning.

Two males were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

