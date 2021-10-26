Arrest made following overnight drugs raid in Shrewsbury

A man was arrested after police carried out a warrant at a property in Shrewsbury during the early hours of today.

West Mercia Police Task Force assisted police offers from Shrewsbury in gaining entry to the property in St Michael’s Street.

Police used a chainsaw and a battering ram to gain access to what they described as fortified premises.

- Advertisement -

Drugs and several thousand pounds in cash were seized at the property and a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and handling stolen goods.