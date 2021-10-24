13 C
Shropshire
Sunday, October 24, 2021

Motorcyclist dies following collision in Forton

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A 72-year-old motorcyclist from the Newport area has died following a collision in the village of Forton.

The collision took place at the junction of Eccleshall Road and Meretown Lane at around 3.19pm on Saturday and involved a black Mercedes car and blue Honda motorcycle.

Police say that despite the best efforts of the medical team, the rider of the motorcycle, a 72-year-old man died at the scene.

- Advertisement -

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses.

They are keen to speak with witnesses to the collision or to those who may have seen the motorcycle or Mercedes beforehand.

Officers are also urging those with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 469 of 23rd October, or alternatively, email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP