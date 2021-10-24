Motorcyclist dies following collision in Forton

A 72-year-old motorcyclist from the Newport area has died following a collision in the village of Forton.

The collision took place at the junction of Eccleshall Road and Meretown Lane at around 3.19pm on Saturday and involved a black Mercedes car and blue Honda motorcycle.

Police say that despite the best efforts of the medical team, the rider of the motorcycle, a 72-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses.

They are keen to speak with witnesses to the collision or to those who may have seen the motorcycle or Mercedes beforehand.

Officers are also urging those with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 469 of 23rd October, or alternatively, email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.