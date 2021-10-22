11.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 22, 2021

Two charged in connection with armed robbery at Telford convenience store

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Two men from Telford have been charged following an armed robbery at the Spar convenience store in Leegomery on Tuesday 12 October.

Matthew Reece, age 40, of Donnington and Christopher Reece, age 35, of Hadley, have both been charged with robbery.

They have also both been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and were due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Five additional people arrested in connection with the incident remain on bail with conditions.

Det Insp Sean Brennan, of West Mercia Police, said: “Our investigation is still ongoing and I’d like to appeal for any witnesses to the incident at 8am on 12 October, who have not already done so, to please contact us.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who lives in the Leegomery area who has CCTV to check their systems for two men riding black mountain bikes through the estate at approximately 8am and the half hour either side on Tuesday 12 October.

“Also anyone driving through that area at around that time with dash cams, please review the footage and contact us if appropriate.”

Det Insp Brennan added: “Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Telford and West Mercia Police will always react swiftly to protect the communities it serves.

“We have additional officers patrolling the area providing reassurance, please speak to them if you need to, or alternatively if your enquiry is not requiring immediate police support, you can contact us via our website or call 101 quoting incident 61i of 12 October, 2021.”

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

