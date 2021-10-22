11.9 C
Oswestry’s Rotary Clubs launch Tree of Light Appeal 2021

By Shropshire Live

All three of Oswestry’s Rotary Clubs are gearing up for Christmas after 2020 saw restrictions placed on their activities by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oswestry Tree of Light
Oswestry Tree of Light

The Rotary Club of Oswestry will be bringing back its Tree of Light appeal centred once more on the Christmas tree on Festival Square outside the Square One Cafe Bar.

Early Christmas revellers can grab a cafe table on the square, buy a drink and see close up the tree lights being switched on by Oswestry Town Mayor Cllr Mark Jones at 5pm on Friday 26 November when they will be able to join in with traditional carol singing by a choir from The Marches Academy.

Santa Claus and his elf helper will also be there mingling with the crowds to have their photo taken with the spectators. The Appeal itself not only launches the Christmas season but more importantly raises much needed funds for local charities.

This year the headline charity is the Midland Air Ambulance with other local charities chosen being Young Carers in Oswestry, Severn Hospice, Lingen Davies and the Marches Riding for the Disabled group. Donations of £5 may be made to the Appeal funds by texting TREEOFLIGHT to 70085. Multiple texts are welcome with each one costing only £5 plus one standard rate message. Donors are able to add 25% Gift Aid to their donation during the process.

Traditional donation by cheque is also possible by downloading a sponsor form (where a dedication can be made to remember a significant life event from 2021) from the Club’s website www.rotarycluboswestry.co.uk. A Book of Remembrance will be kept for any dedications which will be displayed at the Library.

The Club’s Treasurer may also be present on the evening with collection buckets and a card reader for those wish to donate by either cash or card. The Appeal will run until Twelfth Night – January 5th 2022 – and the Club is hoping for much public support.


