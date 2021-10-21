Four arrested in connection with armed robbery at Telford convenience store

Four men have been arrested following an armed robbery at the Spar convenience store in Leegomery on Tuesday 12 October.

Leegomery Local Centre. Image: Google Street View

The four men, aged 35, 39, 40 and 48 from Telford, were arrested in Oswestry and Telford on suspicion of armed robbery on Wednesday 20 October and are currently in police custody.

Det Insp Sean Brennan, of West Mercia Police, said: “Our investigation is still ongoing and I’d like to appeal for any witnesses to the incident on 12 October, who have not already done so, to please contact us.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who lives in the Leegomery area who has CCTV to check their systems for two men riding black mountain bikes through the estate at approximately 8am on Tuesday 12 October.

“Also anyone driving through that area at around that time with dash cams, please review the footage and contact us if appropriate.” Anyone who has any information can call 101 or visit our website, quoting incident 61i of 12 October, 2021 or report it online via our website www.westmerciapolice.uk/tua/tell-us-about/

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.