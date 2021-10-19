Shropshire Council launches Shrewsbury Riverside consultation

Shropshire Council has today launched a consultation giving members of the public the chance to influence the future vision of Shrewsbury’s Riverside area.

Among the ideas suggested is creating a riverside walkway and park

A website has been launched to view the documents and provide feedback on various aspects of the Smithfield Riverside Strategic Development Framework (SDF).

The SDF has been developed with the engagement of key stakeholders, businesses and partners. It fits into the wider plans for Shrewsbury and the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan (BTP) Masterplan Vision 2020. The Masterplan Vision identifies the Riverside site’s significance and its opportunities.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Ed Potter, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Regeneration said:

“Good planning can help us improve the places we live and protect the things that are important to us. The SDF sets out a vision for the Smithfield Riverside and can allow feedback on that vision.

“We are calling on everyone to have their say on this framework – it is vital to the process that as many people take part as possible so we can build a really robust and exciting plan for the future.

“This area is absolutely vital to future plans for the town and is an important area for tourists, residents and businesses, we want to see it really thriving and showcasing the best the town has to offer.

“We really want to hear from residents of Shrewsbury – but also those who live in rural areas outside the town and even those from further afield who work, shop and socialise in the town.

“There are opportunities to comment on each of the key themes set out within the Smithfield Riverside SDF and we also welcome your comments on the key locations shown on the map of the area.”

The closing date for the consultation is Monday 13 December and analysis of all feedback will then take place until the end of January.

A refined version of the masterplan will then be drawn up ahead of it being presented to councillors.

You can also view the full plan online here.