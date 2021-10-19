15.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 20, 2021

More than 15,000 potholes repaired across Shropshire in six months

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council has repaired more than 15,000 potholes in the last six months, latest figures show.

The Roadmaster in action in south Shropshire
The Roadmaster in action in south Shropshire

In total, 15,189 potholes have been tackled since 19 April 2021 – an average of more than 2,500 every month.

As part of efforts to improve the county’s roads, Shropshire Council says its crews and its contractor Kier are out across the county every day tackling potholes in a variety of ways.

- Advertisement -

Methods include the innovative new Texpatch process, which is being used to treat urban roads and provides a longer-lasting, smoother, neater finish compared to traditional pothole repairs

Work is also carried out using the new Multihog road planer which treats potholes and other defects more quickly and effectively, reduces the likelihood of potholes forming in the short-to-medium term and cuts down on the need for road closures.

Four Roadmaster vehicles are being used to carry out jet-patching on rural roads. Roadmasters use compressed air to blow water or dirt out of a pothole that needs repairing and then fill it with hot bitumen and chippings. The repair is compacted by a roller and sealed with a layer of surface dressing – meaning a better quality of repair.

More traditional repairs by gangs are also carried out.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“These figures are really encouraging, and provide further evidence of the work we’re carrying out every day to repair the county’s roads, and the progress that we’re making.

“We’ve made a commitment to improve the county’s roads, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. I want to say a big thank you to all the staff from Shropshire Council and from our partners Kier and WSP for all their continued hard work – it really is making a difference.

“We know that there are still are a lot of potholes and other defects in need of attention right across the county, but we’ll continue to work hard to tackle them and to make the county’s roads safer for all road users.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP