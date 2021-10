A man was rescued by firefighters following a fire at a property in Shrewsbury overnight.

Firefighters were called to the fire involving a second floor flat at Consort House in Albert Street, Castlefields, at 12.39am today.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used four hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.