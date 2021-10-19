Family of Dylan Price appeal to the public for information a month since his death

The family of Dylan Price has today appealed to the public to provide the police with any information they may have that will help their investigation into his death.

The 17-year-old died a month ago today, on Sunday 19 September, on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishops Castle, Shropshire. Police officers and the West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but the young man had sadly died.

A post-mortem examination revealed injuries consistent with a collision with a vehicle.

Izzy Price, Dylan’s sister, said: “As a family we are all just really struggling. We can’t come to terms with any of it, and we would love some information to help us get past this.

“None of us can drive down that road the same way we used to; just any information would really help. If you know anything just please come forward.”

Darren Price, Dylan’s father added: “We as a family will never be the same again, and we are devastated, but it has also effected the whole community.

“Please come forward and give the information you have, and hopefully we can put an end to this, in a way that gives us some closure.”

A 42-year-old man from Bishops Castle who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector John Weaver said: “We understand the significant impact this tragic incident has had on the wider community, as well as on Dylan’s family and friends.

“We are continuing our investigation into his death, and are appealing for anyone who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5.30am on Sunday 19 September to please get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or captured on dash cam any vehicles in the area or anyone acting suspiciously around these times.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 140i of 19 September. You can also visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They will never ask for your details and they cannot trace your IP address: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.