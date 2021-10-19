12.2 C
Ellesmere man pleads guilty to manslaughter of St Martins pensioner

By Shropshire Live

A man from Ellesmere has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a St Martins pensioner.

John Bathers
Ashley Sumner, 31, of Berwyn View in Ellesmere admitted the unlawful killing of John Bathers whilst appearing in person at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday.

Sumner also admitted to taking a Honda Jazz from Oswestry without consent and driving it other than in accordance with a licence and driving while uninsured.

John Bathers died on Wednesday 8 September after suffering an injury at an address in Oak Drive, St Martins a day earlier.

Sumner pleaded guilty to all charges.

The case has been adjourned to Friday, December 3.

