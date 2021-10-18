16.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 18, 2021

Telford & Wrekin Council announces Silkin Way investment plans

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced plans to invest in the Silkin Way: the borough’s most well-known walking and cycling pathway.

The Silkin Way, which runs 14 miles between Bratton in the north and Coalport in the south, is set to receive significant council investment over the coming years to make improvements to signage, rest points, crossing points, information boards, lighting and safety.

The route, which is marked by distinctive black iron wheels harking back to its railway heritage, links many places of interest across Telford including Apley Woods, Leegomery Mill, Hadley Park Lock, the award-winning Telford Town Park, Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, Blists Hill Open Air Museum, Coalport China Works and Coalport Bridge, in additional to many of the borough’s nature reserves and green guarantee sites.

Cllr David Wright, Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, said:

“We are looking forward to improving and enhancing this important route to make it more enjoyable for everyone. We want to make the Silkin Way the borough’s flagship walking and cycling route and encourage more people to use it for both commuting and leisure.

“We recently ran a walking and cycling consultation and many people made comments about the Silkin Way so now before work commences next year, we would like to invite existing users of this route to help shape the investment plans. We are asking people to fill in a quick online survey telling us what their satisfaction levels are with the current infrastructure and also welcome suggestions for areas of improvement.”

Anybody wishing to submit feedback about the Silkin Way is invited to complete this survey before 30 November 2021: www.telford.gov.uk/silkinwaysurvey.

