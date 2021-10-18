Large number of cannabis plants seized by police in Telford

Police have seized a large number of cannabis plants after carrying out a warrant in Telford on Saturday.

A large number of cannabis plants were seized during the warrant. Photo: West Mercia Police

Police attended and carried out the warrant at an address on Blacksmiths Drive in Ketley Bank.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis and was released under investigation.

The warrant forms part of West Mercia Police’s commitment to tackle serious and organised crime in partnership with other agencies under its Protect campaign.

To report concerns about drugs and drugs supply visit the West Mercia Police website or information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.