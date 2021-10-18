16.2 C
Investigation launched following garage fire in Sutton Hill

An investigation is underway following a fire involving a domestic garage in Telford during the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to the fire involving a domestic garage in Stonedale, Sutton Hill at around 12.20am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale with operations and fire investigation officers also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that the fire involved a garage attached to a house.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101.

