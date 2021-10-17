15.3 C
Shropshire
Sunday, October 17, 2021

Two people ejected from Shrewsbury Town match following alleged racist gestures

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

An investigation is underway after two people were reported to have made racist gestures during Saturday’s Shrewsbury Town match against MK Dons.

The two individuals were ejected from Montgomery Waters Meadow due to the alleged racist gestures during the club’s Sky Bet League One fixture on Saturday afternoon.

A full and detailed investigation is set to take place by Shrewsbury Town Football Club and West Mercia Police.

A club spokesperson said: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is bitterly disappointed and deeply appalled to report two individuals were ejected from Montgomery Waters Meadow due to alleged racist gestures during our Sky Bet League One fixture with MK Dons.”

The club says it will work closely with West Mercia Police and will support any action suggested.

A spokesperson added: “Our football club has and always will have a zero-tolerance to any form of racism and discrimination. These behaviours aren’t welcome in our club or in any place in society.”

Should the allegations prove true, any individual guilty of the offences will receive a lifetime ban from all Shrewsbury Town fixtures.

