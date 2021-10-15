Three Telford parks fly the flag as some of the country’s best

In a record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award, as the scheme marks its Silver Jubilee, Telford and Wrekin’s parks are three of 2,127 parks celebrating success.

Telford & Wrekin Council yesterday received the news that Telford Town Park, Hartshill District Park and Dawley Park have all achieved the Green Flag Award.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

- Advertisement -

Telford and Wrekin’s three Green Flag parks join parks and green spaces as diverse as the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Woodhouse Park in Peterlee and Chiswick Old Cemetery in London.

Commenting on the news that Telford Town Park, Hartshill District Park and Dawley Park have achieved the Green Flag Award standard, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd, said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these Telford and Wrekin sites worthy of a Green Flag Award.”

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that these parks have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and are places that support people to live healthy lives.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment, said:

“Our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline for the people of Telford and Wrekin over the last 18 months. I’m delighted that all the work the council and our partner organisations have put into these spaces has been recognised with this Green Flag accreditation. Beautiful spaces to relax, exercise or simply enjoy being surrounded by nature, our parks also offer a wonderful array of events, activities and facilities and are a real asset to the borough.

“We recognise the value of these spaces and so we have just announced that Telford & Wrekin Council will be investing £1m into our borough’s parks as part of our Covid recovery response. This money will go towards work aiming to retain and increase the number of Green Flag accredited parks in Telford and Wrekin, meaning even more green spaces for residents to enjoy.”