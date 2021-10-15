11.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 15, 2021

Route into Wem to close for railway bridge replacement

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A busy route into Wem will be closed to traffic for several weeks during December as Network Rail replaces the railway bridge which passes over Mill Street.

Mill Street will be closed underneath the railway bridge during the work. Image: Google Street View
Mill Street will be closed underneath the railway bridge during the work. Image: Google Street View

Whilst work takes place Mill Street will be temporarily closed underneath the railway bridge from Saturday 4 to Wednesday 29 December. A signed diversionary route will be in place along the B5063/Shawbury Road, A49 and B5065/Soulton Road.

During the core work (from 11pm on Friday 24 December to 4am on Wednesday 29 December), there will be a single lane closure and traffic lights in place at the roundabout between the B4576 and the B5063, as well as a full closure of the roundabout for 15 minutes on Sunday 26 December, whilst the new bridge is driven into place.

- Advertisement -

Network Rail says that pedestrian access will be maintained underneath the bridge as much as possible when work isn’t happening.

In advance of the work taking place, there will be two drop-in events at Wem Town Hall on Thursday 21 October, 9am – 12pm and Monday 1 November, 4pm – 7pm. These are an opportunity for the local community find out more about the work.

Laura Townsend, scheme project manager for Network Rail said: “We’d like to thank the local community in advance for their patience as we carry out this essential work to replace the bridge on Mill Street.

“Renewing this bridge will enable us to continue to run a safe and efficient railway resulting in better journeys for rail passengers and road users in the future.

“We know that there is never an ideal time to carry out work involving a road closure but using a self-propelled modular transporter to drive the bridge into place means we can minimise the impact on the local community as much as possible.

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “We appreciate that this work will cause disruption while the road is closed, and we want to minimise any inconvenience caused.

“We’re working closely with Network Rail to ensure that local people and businesses are aware of the work, and to ensure that appropriate diversion routes and traffic management measures are in place whilst work is being carried out.”

The core work will take place from 11pm on Friday 24 December to 4am on Wednesday 29 December with staff working around the clock whilst trains aren’t running. A rail replacement bus will be in operation on 27 and 28 December between Shrewsbury and Crewe.

Follow up work is planned to take place up until mid-January 2022. 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP