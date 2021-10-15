Look out for Sofa Sundays in Shrewsbury this October

There will be even more reason than usual to linger in the centre of Shrewsbury this Sunday – when comfortable sofas and cosy yurts appear in The Square.

‘Sofa Sundays’ are being organised by Shrewsbury BID throughout October

People will be invited to take time out to relax in the yurts, which will also contain board games and newspapers for people to enjoy.

‘Sofa Sundays’ are being organised by Shrewsbury BID throughout October, to help raise awareness that Sundays are on the up in Shrewsbury.

- Advertisement -

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “The idea is to create a really welcoming atmosphere in The Square, encouraging people to relax and enjoy spending time in our beautiful town centre.

“Even if the weather is not great, the yurts will be very cosy with heaters available if needed.

“Sundays are becoming increasingly popular, with more traders opening, and we hope more people will come into town to enjoy the atmosphere.

“Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks are both free on a Sunday, so it’s a great time to visit the town centre.

“And during October, why not come and grab a sofa in The Square, kick back with a newspaper or book and simply relax?

“We will also have entertainers and music, so even though the nights are drawing in, it doesn’t mean we can’t have some colour and joy on our Sundays.

“It’s all part of our work to encourage people to enjoy the town centre in a different way.”

The sofas in The Square will be available on a first-come-first-served basis between 10am and 4pm on October 17, 24 and 31.