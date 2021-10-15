High streets to host Made in Telford autumn street fayres

Local high streets across the borough of Telford and Wrekin will be hosting Made in Telford, events and activities this October and November.

Dawley has already held its successful event. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Showcasing and celebrating the best of each town, over a seven week period in October and November, Made in Telford is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in our High Streets programme.

The council is investing millions into this programme to support local high street businesses and to make local high streets vibrant and attractive community spaces that people want to visit.

Made in Telford has been made possible by the partnership between Moo and Goo and Telford & Wrekin Council and is funded by the European Regional Development Fund programme – Welcome Back Fund.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Visitor Economy said:

“Made in Telford autumn street fayres are a great way for local residents to get involved and engage with their local community. Thriving local high streets are a vital part of any community and are a benefit for businesses and the local residents. Made in Telford is a great way to encourage more shoppers onto the high street with a diverse mix of things going on to create a great atmosphere in our towns. It’s a real celebration of our local towns and high streets and I encourage you to attend a fayre and join the fun.”

All six high streets across the borough will be hosting the event, Oakengates and Dawley have already hosted their successful fayres with the tour continuing to Madeley on Saturday 16 October, Ironbridge on Saturday 23 October, Wellington on Saturday 30 October, Newport on Saturday 6 November before concluding at Southwater on Saturday 13 November.

Made in Telford will be taking place in Russell Square, Madeley on Saturday between 11am – 4pm and includes pop ups to support local makers, a balloon modeller, roaming circus performers and dancers, Allsorts, two live musicians and a wood fired pizza truck!

High street activities will include pop up local makers, live music with musicians and buskers offering a diverse mix to suit each town, local choirs, and acoustic guitarists/singers to big roving brass bands.

There will also be fun for the family with face painting, balloon twisters, stilt walkers, hula hoopers and roving magicians at each event. A themed town trail designed to get families moving and learning about what’s on offer in their local town is also available.