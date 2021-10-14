12.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 14, 2021

Work to repair Shrewsbury’s historic Bear Steps building to begin

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Work to repair the 15th century Bear Steps building on Fish Street in Shrewsbury is set to begin next week following the appointment of a specialist contractor.

The 15th century Bear Steps building on Fish Street was damaged by at least one vehicle strike. Photo: Shropshire Council
The 15th century Bear Steps building on Fish Street was damaged by at least one vehicle strike. Photo: Shropshire Council

The grade II* listed building is believed to have been damaged by at least one vehicle strike, and a significant failure of the timber frame was identified last year.

Since then Shropshire Council’s Property Services Group team have been working closely with conservation colleagues, architects and engineers to develop a suitable design for the works, in agreement with Historic England.

Following this process a conservation specialist contractor has been appointed and the repair works are due to start in the coming days. With the complex nature of historic heritage buildings and weather implications the works are estimated to be completed by Easter 2022.

To enable the repairs to be carried out and for the building to be supported adequately, scaffolding has been in place across the width of Fish Street for several months.

A section of Fish Street approximately 20m in length – running along a section of the Bear Steps building – will remain closed until the repair work has been completed.

Grope Lane will remain open as will the steps from Fish Street to St Alkmund’s Place which run underneath Bear Steps, with local shops and business remaining open as normal.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, assets, and built housing, said:

“The repairs to the timber frame will be complex and PSG, the council’s property services group has been working closely with conservation architects and engineers to develop an appropriate design.

“I’m pleased that work to repair the building will begin soon and thank people for their understanding and co-operation whilst these essential repairs are carried out.”

