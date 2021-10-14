Aldi looks to open three new stores in Shropshire

Aldi has announced it is looking to open three new stores in Shropshire over the next two years.

Aldi is looking to open four new stores in Shropshire

The supermarket has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by opening 100 stores across the UK by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week.

The areas in Shropshire where it is currently looking for sites include a central Shrewsbury location, Dawley and Wrekin Retail Park.

- Advertisement -

Work on a new Aldi store at Battlefield in Shrewsbury is also due to get underway soon, with its current Arlington Way store set to close.

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers – with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible. Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”