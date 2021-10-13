Walk-in Covid-19 boosters available

Anyone eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin can now drop in to one of the four selected walk-in vaccination sites for the jab a minimum of six months after their second dose.

The Emmanuel Church in Shrewsbury is the site of a walk-in clinic

Four walk-in clinics have been set up for Covid-19 booster vaccinations at the following sites:

– Emmanuel Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury SY1 3HY

– Woodside Pharmacy, Park Lane Community Centre, Park Lane, Telford, TF7 5QZ

– Turreff Hall, Turreff Avenue, Donnington, Telford, TF2 8HG

– Wem Scout and Guide HQ, Bowens Field, Wem, Shrewsbury SY4 5AP

The NHS will be in touch to notify eligible people when they are due their booster jab at least six months – that’s a minimum of 182 days – after their second vaccination.

Those that will be eligible for the Covid-19 booster programme include:

– Those living in residential care homes for older adults

– All adults aged 50 years or over

– Frontline health and social care workers

– All those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers

– Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

When you have been told it is time to get your Covid-19 booster jab you can either attend a walk-in site which offers booster jabs or book an appointment via the National Booking System. Appointments are at a time and place convenient to you and the booking system offers a range of locations including vaccination centre, GP surgeries, and community pharmacies.

Steve Ellis, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Lead, said: “We are now able to offer a drop-in session at four vaccination sites – Emmanuel Church in Shrewsbury, Woodside Pharmacy and Turreff Hall both in Telford and Wem Scout and Guide HQ in Wem, which we hope helps improves access for those eligible people to get their booster a minimum of six months after their second vaccination.

“I would urge anyone who is eligible for a booster to get it as soon as possible, ahead of winter to protect themselves and those around them. It is quick, effective and provides really important protection against the virus.

“People can also pre-book an Covid-19 booster appointment via the National Booking System at a place and location convenient to them.”

Details of the walk-in clinics available in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin can be found at stwics.org.uk. New sites, dates and times are being added all the time.