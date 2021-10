Renewed £10,000 reward to find those behind the murder of Tamba Momodu

A £10,000 reward is being renewed to find those behind the murder of Tamba Momodu – one year after the 20-year-old was shot in Telford.

Tamba Momodu

Last year, on Tuesday 13 October, Tamba, who was from Donnington, was shot multiple times in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay. Sadly, he died as a result of his injuries.

Despite an extensive investigation and 24 arrests, to date no-one has been convicted of his murder.

Earlier this year, the independent charity Crimestoppers offered £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those linked to Tamba’s murder.

Now, one year on from Tamba’s murder, the reward is being renewed and detectives are appealing directly to those with information about who is responsible to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “Twelve months ago Tamba Momodu was fatally shot in the middle of the day in a quiet business park in Horsehay in Telford.

“Over the past 12 months our investigation has made some really good progress, 24 people have been arrested, hours of CCTV has been viewed and our enquiries have led us to Glasgow and the Northolt area of London.

“Despite this, to date, no-one has been convicted of his murder. I am absolutely committed to ensuring Tamba’s family have the answers they need and have justice for Tamba, which is why I’m renewing our appeal for information.

“I know there are people out there who have information about Tamba’s murder, I know there are people who know who is responsible and I am appealing directly to those people to come forward and pass that information on to Crimestoppers.

“Crimestoppers is an independent charity, separate from police, and is 100% anonymous. Police will never know the identity of anyone who contacts Crimestoppers.

“If the information they provide leads to the arrest and conviction of Tamba’s killer they could receive £10,000.”

Detectives investigating Tamba’s murder believe those involved have links to Glasgow and Northolt in London.

DCI Bellamy added: “I want those with information to think how they would feel if this was their son, brother or nephew. They would want those responsible convicted which is why I need those people who do have information to speak to Crimestoppers.”



Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the reward. Only information passed to Crimestoppers’ via the 0800 555 111 number or the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org will be eligible.