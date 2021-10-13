New eye health clinic and surgical centre to open in Shrewsbury

A new eye health clinic and surgical centre will open in Shrewsbury later this month with the aim of reducing waiting times for NHS and private patients in the local area.

The Newmedica Shrewsbury team outside the new state-of-the-art facility

Newmedica Shrewsbury has created 20 new jobs, and will operate from a state-of-the-art facility in Anchorage Avenue, Shrewsbury Business Park.

It is the latest venture from the independent health provider with clinics across England, and will feature hospital grade technology including a microscope with teaching arm which will be used to allow Newmedica Shrewsbury to provide surgical training for clinicians.

The team at Newmedica will offer patients quick and effective treatment for their eye conditions, allowing them to get back to their normal lives more quickly.

The clinic and surgical centre will provide NHS and private treatment for cataract surgery and aftercare, and will also offer YAG laser treatment (a treatment used post-cataract surgery), medical retina clinics, and general eye surgery including minor oculoplastics.

Newmedica Shrewsbury will be run by an all-female team of partners, operational director Cinty Yarnell and consultant ophthalmologists Carmel Noonan and Kaveri Mandal.

Carmel has been a consultant ophthalmologist for 23 years, and also works at Aintree University Hospital and the Walton Centre for Neurology and Neurosurgery in Liverpool, while Kaveri is lead consultant for medical retina and uveitis at Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, where she has worked since 2009.

Cinty said: “We’ve had a really long journey to be ready to open in Shrewsbury, and we are delighted that we are almost ready to go. We really look forward to working with local partners to give patients the treatment they need locally in a timely way. We are accepting referrals now ahead of opening, so please get in touch with us.

“We’ve been welcomed really warmly already locally, and want to thank everyone we’ve already been in contact with for their kindness. Across the country, Newmedica patients tell us every day how delighted they are with the treatment they have received, and we can’t wait to share that experience with the people of Shrewsbury, wider Shropshire, North Wales and beyond.”