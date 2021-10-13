10.9 C
Driver arrested in connection with death of Dylan Price

A 42-year-old man from Bishop’s Castle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the death of Dylan Price.

The man was arrested this morning and has now been released on police bail pending further investigations.

Officers are still continuing to appeal for information following the 17-year-old’s death on Sunday 19 September.

At around 5am he was found on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle.

Officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene but sadly the young man died.

A post-mortem examination revealed injuries consistent with a collision with a vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 140i of 19 September.

