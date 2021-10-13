Appeal for witnesses following assault on teenager in Newport

Police have launched an investigation after a 17-year-old was assaulted in Newport at the weekend.

The incident happened around 10.40pm on Saturday 9 October when the victim was walking across Tan Bank. He saw a group of eight or nine men walking towards him from the Victoria Park direction.

The men were wearing grey and black tracksuits and had their faces covered.

It is reported that as the victim walked past them one of the group members threw a rock at this face and another one punched him.

The group then walked down Stafford Street towards the High Street.

PC Josh McWilliam said: “We ask anyone who may have any information that could help identify this group to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online quoting incident 783i of 9 October or they can call PC McWilliam on 07977 957 696.

Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They will never ask for your details and they cannot trace your IP address.