Police called following armed robbery at Leegomery Local Centre

Police are investigating following an armed robbery at the SPAR convenience store located at the Leegomery Local Centre in Telford.

Leegomery Local Centre. Image: Google Street View

West Mercia Police attended the incident at around 8am this morning following reports of an armed robbery at the store in which two men threatened staff.

Armed officers attended along with support from the National Police Air Service.

- Advertisement -

A search for the two suspects is continuing.

Superintendent James Dunn, said: “There is currently an increased police presence in and around the Leegomery area as we deal with this incident. Incidents of this nature are extremely rare and we understand the level of concern they can cause within our local communities. We would like to offer reassurance that we are doing everything we can to locate the suspects.

“Extra patrols will be carried out by our safer neighbourhood officers and I would encourage anyone who is concerned to speak to a local officer.”

A SPAR UK spokesperson said: “We can confirm an incident took place at our Leegomery store this morning. We are supporting the team members who were in the store at the time and helping police with their ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information that could help police with enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 61i of 12 October. Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.