14.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Police called following armed robbery at Leegomery Local Centre

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Police are investigating following an armed robbery at the SPAR convenience store located at the Leegomery Local Centre in Telford.

Leegomery Local Centre. Image: Google Street View
Leegomery Local Centre. Image: Google Street View

West Mercia Police attended the incident at around 8am this morning following reports of an armed robbery at the store in which two men threatened staff.

Armed officers attended along with support from the National Police Air Service.

- Advertisement -

A search for the two suspects is continuing.

Superintendent James Dunn, said: “There is currently an increased police presence in and around the Leegomery area as we deal with this incident. Incidents of this nature are extremely rare and we understand the level of concern they can cause within our local communities. We would like to offer reassurance that we are doing everything we can to locate the suspects.

“Extra patrols will be carried out by our safer neighbourhood officers and I would encourage anyone who is concerned to speak to a local officer.”

A SPAR UK spokesperson said: “We can confirm an incident took place at our Leegomery store this morning. We are supporting the team members who were in the store at the time and helping police with their ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information that could help police with enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 61i of 12 October. Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP