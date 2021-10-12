Over 650 years of service to St John Ambulance celebrated at awards ceremony

Members of St John Ambulance Service from Shropshire have been presented awards by the Lord Lieutenant for Shropshire, Anna Turner, at a recent ceremony.

Tom and Marie Tanner receiving their Grand Prior Award from the Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner

The ceremony at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Wem was also attended by Anthony Morris-Eyton, the High Sheriff of Shropshire.

The twenty members who received the awards have between them given over 650 years of service to the community.

- Advertisement -

The afternoon started with a rededication service when members re-committed themselves to the service’s motto, Pro Fide, Pro Utilitate Hominum, For the Faith and for the Service of Humanity.

This was followed by the dedication of the Cadet and Badger Flags. Together with the enrolment of two Badgers and two Cadets Pippa-Rose and Olivia, Chloe and Emily all from the Market Drayton Unit (Badgers are aged from 7-10, Cadets from 10 – 17).

In addition, two adult members from Market Drayton, Marie Tanner and Tom Tanner also received their Grand Prior Awards, the highest award a member can achieve as a Cadet. They gained these last year before they transferred to the adult unit.

Moving on to the adult awards 20 members received medals and bars for service ranging from 10 years up to Christopher Reynolds who received the new Gold medal for 50 years of service to Shropshire. Teresa Tanner, the Unit Manager from Market Drayton received her 6th Bar to the Service representing 40 years of service.

Following the ceremony, badgers, cadets and adult members enjoyed refreshments and were able to catch up with each other. It was also good to see so many parents with the young people. This was the first time they have been able to hold such an event since Christmas 2019.

Market Drayton Unit meet on a Wednesday, term time only in the Mencap Building, Salisbury Hill View, Market Drayton. For any enquires please contact Teresa.tanner@sja.org.uk