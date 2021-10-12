Drug dealer jailed following police pursuit in Shrewsbury

A drug dealer who was stopped following a police pursuit in Shrewsbury has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Shaun Jones

Shaun Jones, aged 36 was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday 7 October to 90 months imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, production of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Jones was arrested earlier this year after he was spotted driving an Audi on false registration plates in Shrewsbury. He initially made off from officers from West Mercia Police and was stopped after a police pursuit. A search was carried out which saw police seize class A drugs, phones and cash.

A search of his home address in Clee Road, Birmingham later revealed that he was also producing cannabis, and his phones contained evidence of the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, of West Mercia Police said: “I welcome the sentence handed down, as it demonstrates that we will not tolerate any form of drug dealing and those caught should expect a severe prison sentence.

“Tackling drugs is a force priority and we will continue to pursue those involved and to work closely with our communities who share vital intelligence with us so that we can help protect people from harm.

“I urge anyone who is concerned that drug dealing is happening in their street or town to please contact us, or alternatively Crimestoppers – an independent charity – and we will investigate.”