14.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Drug dealer jailed following police pursuit in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A drug dealer who was stopped following a police pursuit in Shrewsbury has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Shaun Jones
Shaun Jones

Shaun Jones, aged 36 was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday 7 October to 90 months imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, production of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Jones was arrested earlier this year after he was spotted driving an Audi on false registration plates in Shrewsbury. He initially made off from officers from West Mercia Police and was stopped after a police pursuit. A search was carried out which saw police seize class A drugs, phones and cash.

- Advertisement -

A search of his home address in Clee Road, Birmingham later revealed that he was also producing cannabis, and his phones contained evidence of the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, of West Mercia Police said: “I welcome the sentence handed down, as it demonstrates that we will not tolerate any form of drug dealing and those caught should expect a severe prison sentence.

“Tackling drugs is a force priority and we will continue to pursue those involved and to work closely with our communities who share vital intelligence with us so that we can help protect people from harm.

“I urge anyone who is concerned that drug dealing is happening in their street or town to please contact us, or alternatively Crimestoppers – an independent charity – and we will investigate.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP