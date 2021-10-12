14.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Councillor urges Shrewsbury residents to back new secondary school ahead of 2022 review

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A petition calling for a new secondary school in Shrewsbury is gathering pace, as Shropshire Council announce a ‘major review’ of secondary school places.

Cllr Alex Wagner

At the last Shropshire Council meeting, Cllr Wagner asked a question urging the Council to reconsider their prior declaration that there was no need for a new school to be considered till 2030, following up on questions already asked on the topic.

Shropshire Council has now announced a review of school places that will take place in Autumn 2022.

Cllr Alex Wagner (Lib Dem, Bowbrook) said: “Shrewsbury has faced unprecedented development over the last decade, the Council admit that themselves. In that time, residents have faced a double-whammy, where pressures on existing schools have become more acute due to development, and we’ve lost Wakeman and the Grange.

“It’s vital that Shrewsbury residents make their voices heard on this. We need a new secondary school in town and real future-proof planning that gives parents a choice on where is best for their children. Signing our petition is a very good way to make that demand clear.

“The response we’ve had to our campaign has been great, so much that we’re upscaling our ambition and getting out on the doorstep more often, buoyed by how warm the reception is. I’m a believer that you have to get out in the community all year round, not just at election time, and I hope this is a testament to how we’re trying to make a difference for Shrewsbury.”

Shrewsbury residents can sign the petition online.

