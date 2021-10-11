Body found in search for missing Shrewsbury woman

A body has been located by police officers searching for a missing Shrewsbury woman.

The discovery was made as part of a search for missing Susan Robdale, aged 60, who was last seen on Saturday 9 October.

West Mercia Police says that enquiries were carried out to find her, however, sadly yesterday afternoon, officers carrying out local searches found a body in a small area of water in the Bicton area of Shrewsbury.

Officers were assisted by the fire service to recover the deceased woman.

West Mercia Police said that a formal identification had taken place and officers are supporting Susan’s family.