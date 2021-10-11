A49 improvement works to begin between Shrewsbury and Ludlow

Work to improve bends and junctions on the A49 between Shrewsbury and Ludlow are to begin this evening, with overnight road closures in place.

The A49 Condover junction south of Bayston Hill. Image: Google Street View

The improvement works will see sections of the A49 closed between 8pm and 6am with the works taking place until the end of January 2022 as road markings and signs at junctions are renewed.

The work will ensure that the bends and junctions are consistently signed and marked and that the safety of the A49 is maintained for all road users. A number of hazardous trees will also be removed for safety reasons.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Our work starts on 11 October 2021 and we expect to finish by the end of January 2022. Work will be carried out overnight, from 8pm to 6am, five nights a week. We’ll also be working in multiple phases to reduce the impact on road users and the local economy.

“During the work, we’ll need to close sections of the A49 overnight at various locations. Road signs will be in place ahead of any closures and we’ll update our webpage with information about the scheme and any diversions.

“Please plan ahead and allow additional time for your journey. We’d also like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption to those living close to the work. We’ll make every effort to carefully manage noise levels and additional lighting to minimise the impact.

“Our planned roadworks may be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.”

A49 Closures

Phase 1 – Condover to Bayston Hill

11-12 October 2021

Full closure of the A49 from A5 Dobbies island to Condover junction

Phase 2 – Dorrington to Condover

12-28 October 2021

Full closure of the A49 from Condover junction to Dorrington

Phase 3 – Longnor to Dorrington

28 October – 5 November 2021

Full closure of the A49 from Station Road to Longnor junction

Phase 4 – Leebotwood to Longnor

5-12 November 2021

Full closure of the A49 from Longnor junction to B5477 junction

Phase 5 – Church Stretton to Leebotwood

12-17 November 2021

Full closure of the A49 from B5477 north to B4371 Church Stretton

Phase 6 – Little Stretton to Church Stretton

17-19 November 2021

Full closure of the A49 from B4371 junction to B5477 junction south of Church Stretton

Phase 7 – Marshbrook to Little Stretton

19-24 November 2021

Full closure of the A49 from B5477 junction south of Church Stretton to the B4370 junction

Phase 8 – Henley Common to Marshbrook

24 November – 1 December 2021

Full closure of the A49 from B4370 junction at Marshbrook to Henley Common

Phase 9 – Winstanstow to Henley Common

1-14 December 2021

Full closure of the A49 from Henley Common to Winstantow

Phase 10 – Craven Arms to Winstanstow

14-16 December 2021

Full closure of the A49 from A489 Wistanstow junction to the B4368 roundabout Craven Arms

Phase 11 – Stokesay to Craven Arms

16-18 December 2021

Full closure of the A49 from B4368 roundabout Craven Arms to junction at Stokesay

Phase 12 – Onibury to Stokesay

20 December 2021 – 5 January 2022

Full closure of the A49 from Stokesay to Onibury – No works in Christmas Embargo period

Phase 13 – Bromfield to Onibury

5-12 January 2022

Full closure of the A49 from Onibury level crossing to A4113 junction at Bromfield

Phase 14 – Rock Green to Bromfield

12-18 January 2022

Full closure of the A49 from A4113 junction at Bromfield to Rock Green roundabout

Phase 15 – Wooferton to Rock Green

18-25 January 2022

Full closure of the A49 from Rock Green roundabout to B4362 junction