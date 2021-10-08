16.1 C
Witness appeal after man struck by vehicle on A5 in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A5 in Shrewsbury involving a vehicle and a man in his 60s.

The incident happened at Churncote at around 7.30pm on Monday 4 October when the man got out of his car, which had broken down.

He was struck by a passing vehicle and suffered injuries to his arm and cuts to his face. The passing vehicle did not stop.

Investigating officer PC Craig Byle: “I’d like to appeal to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and saw the collision or captured the broken down vehicle on dash cam to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via the West Mercia Police website or by calling PC Byle on 07967 300058 quoting incident 520i of 4 October.

