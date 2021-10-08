Volunteers sought to help nurture unique nature reserves

Volunteers are being sought to help preserve The Madeley Pit Mounds, a group of five sites that make up around 44 hectares of distinctive wooded areas.

Tristan Hayes and apprentice James Brammer

Councillor Sarah Chadwick, Mayor of Madeley Town Council, explained that the pit mounds were linked both historically and archaeologically and were an important feature of the local landscape.

“The pit mounds were created from the spoil of mining and were abandoned in the early 1900s.

“Since that time nature has been gradually reclaiming the sites and today they are a rich mix of woodland, scrub, grassland, marsh and streams which in turn supports a wide variety of wildlife such as woodpeckers, slow-worms, butterflies, bats, wildflowers, dragonflies and species which like silver birch and heather.”

The town council works with the Small Woods Association, funding a weekly programme of volunteering sessions aimed at managing the nature reserves and helping to improve people’s wellbeing by providing meaningful and healthy outdoor opportunities.

Tristan Haynes, social enterprise officer with the Small Woods Association said that current work included replacing handrails on steps in woodland off Legges Lane in Madeley.

“We undertake a wide variety of tasks, such as clearing invasive plants and trees, at our weekly sessions but could do with more people to help to maintain the nature reserves in good condition so it would be good to get others involved on a regular basis.”

Tristan added that he was currently setting up a ‘Wrekin Forest Community Interest Company’ in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Borough Council and anyone volunteering in future would be known as a ‘Wrekin Forest Ranger’.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Tristan on tristanhayes@smallwoods.org.uk or see www.facebook.com/telfordwoodforgood for more information.