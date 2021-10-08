16.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 8, 2021

Telford house fire highlights importance of smoke alarms

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is highlighting the importance of smoke alarms after attending a house fire in Telford.

The Service was called at 12.28pm on Thursday to a property in Shawbirch and two fire appliances attended. When crews arrived, the fire had already been put out by a neighbour who had heard the smoke alarm go off.

The fire had started in the living room and firefighters wore breathing apparatus to ventilate the building before ensuring the area was safe.

Station Manager Phil Davies said: “We would advise the public to never attempt to tackle a fire themselves and to always call the fire service straight away, however we do appreciate the actions of the neighbour who put out the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading further.

“This incident highlights the importance of having working smoke alarm and demonstrates how they can alert you to a fire at the earliest opportunity.

“There was also a dog in the home at the time of the incident who was thankfully uninjured due to the fact the fire was detected quickly.

“Smoke alarms should be on every level of your property and tested weekly.”

A fire investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

