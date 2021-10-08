Teenager arrested after indecently exposing himself in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager indecently exposed himself in Telford.
Investigating officers say the incident happened outside McDonalds in North Sherwood Street between 3.30pm and 3.55pm on Wednesday 6 October.
A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.
Anyone who has information relating to this incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police via their website or by calling 01952 214753 quoting reference 394i of 6 October.