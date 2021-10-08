16.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 8, 2021

Teenager arrested after indecently exposing himself in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager indecently exposed himself in Telford.

Investigating officers say the incident happened outside McDonalds in North Sherwood Street between 3.30pm and 3.55pm on Wednesday 6 October.

A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who has information relating to this incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police via their website or by calling 01952 214753 quoting reference 394i of 6 October.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP