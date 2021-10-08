Drop-in event for £3.6m Shifnal town centre enhancement scheme

Residents will next week get the chance to find out more about the £3.6m project to improve and enhance Shifnal town centre – and meet the team delivering the scheme.

How the street scene may look in a year’s time with improved high quality stone paving, new street furniture and a much more user friendly feel to the town centre

A drop-in event is being held at Shifnal village hall on Friday 15 October, from 1pm to 4pm.

Representatives from Shropshire Council, Shifnal Town Council, design consultants WSP and contractor McPhillips Ltd will be on hand to tell people about the work being carried out, and to answer any questions. Drawings, plans and photographs will also be on display.

Work on the scheme began on 6 September 2021, and is set to be completed in autumn 2022.

The work will enhance the existing infrastructure by improving – and in some areas reducing – traffic flow, and creating a more pedestrian-friendly area that can be used for community events and to support local businesses.

The work includes realigning and improving capacity at key town centre road junctions, road resurfacing and 20mph limit in the town centre, improving levels and widths of footway surfaces and hard and soft landscaping.

Tree planting will also take place along with improved town centre materials and colour palette and improved street furniture, cycling provision and walking routes.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for highways, said:

“This scheme will greatly enhance Shifnal town centre, improve the flow of traffic, and give a significant boost to Shifnal, its businesses and its residents.

“We invite all local people to come and see us next week to find out more about this important work, to meet the team, and to ask any questions they may have about the scheme.”

The work programme will be undertaken using a phased approach to minimise the impact and so access can be maintained to businesses and residential properties.

The scheme is fully funded by Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds and developers’ Section 106 contributions. CIL funding will improve the town centre public realm. S106 money will fund the junction improvements and redesigned highway layout in the town centre.

The project is a ‘category A’ project in the current Shifnal Place Plan. The scheme has been subject to public consultation and public meetings, and has been approved by Shropshire Council, Shifnal Town Council and local councillors.