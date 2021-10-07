Fire at industrial unit on Wem Business Park was deliberate

An investigation into the cause of a large fire at an industrial unit on Wem Business Park has shown it was started deliberately.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the commercial property on Wem Business Park. Photo: @SFRS_Wem

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire in an industrial unit on the business park on Wednesday 6 October at 12.28am.

Six appliances attended including the aerial ladder platform and crews used hose reel jets, a main jet and two breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Much of Wem was without power following the fire as electrical engineers worked to isolate the supply to the fire-damaged premises.

Fire Investigation Officer Scott Bishop said: “We carried out a full and thorough joint investigation with our partners to determine the cause of the fire.

“Unfortunately, we concluded the blaze was started deliberately. Deliberate fires take up valuable time and resources which could be used elsewhere to help others.

“We will be working closely with West Mercia Police who will now be investigating the incident.”