Firefighters tackle large fire at Wem Business Park

Firefighters have spent the night tackling a large fire involving a commercial building at Wem Business Park.

Firefighters have been tackling the fire at Wem Business Park. Photo: @SFRS_Wem

Fire crews were called at just before 12.30am this morning to the fire involving a building that measures around 30m x 50m.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says the incident is ongoing with crews working hard in tough conditions to tackle the fire.

Smoke and flames could be seen issuing from the roof space of the building with local residents advised to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke.

There are road closures currently in place on New Street in Wem.

Approximately half of the town is without power as Scottish Power are trying to isolate the power to the building but have to dig down in order to get to the source. Power is expected to be restored at around 11.30am.

Group Manager Marc Milward said:

“This was a significant fire in a building of around 30m by 50m. When we first arrived, flames were issuing from the roof space and the crews worked quickly to get the fire under control.

“A fire investigation will begin today to determine the cause of the blaze.”

Six fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform were mobilised from Prees, Shrewsbury, Tweedale, Wem and Whitchurch. Operations and Safety officers are also in attendance.