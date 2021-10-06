Drop-in event offers sneak peek at Shifnal’s new retirement living homes

An information event in Shifnal will give those looking to rent a retirement apartment in the town an opportunity to learn more about a new development designed exclusively for the over 55s.

An artist’s impression of the new Springwood retirement living scheme in Shifnal

Springwood in Shifnal is being built off Stanton Road by The Wrekin Housing Group under its ShireLiving brand and when it opens in the New Year will offer 70 modern apartments specifically designed to make retirement life easier and more secure.

The apartments will be complemented by an onsite café, landscaped gardens and its onsite friendly team will offer peace of mind, deliver care and support services and facilitate a vibrant social community.

The drop-in event takes place at the Park House Hotel, Shifnal from 10am until 5pm on Thursday, October 14th.

Attendees can relax with a cuppa while having a chat with the ShireLiving team. Members of Wrekin’s specialist money and benefits advice team will also be on hand along with the care and support and catering teams to explain more about life at Springwood.

ShireLiving’s Area Manager Karen Bate said: “Our event is the perfect opportunity to discover more about Springwood. There’s no need to book, people can pop in and meet our team, find out about the apartments as well as the various services we offer.”

If you would like to go along to this free event drop into The Park House, Shifnal on October 14th between 10am and 5pm. Presentations will be at 10.30, 12.30 and 3.30 pm.