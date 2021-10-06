Council supports jobseekers as furlough scheme ends

Telford & Wrekin Council is supporting jobseekers or those who face redundancy following the closure of the Government’s furlough scheme.

The council’s Job Box initiative can help people to get their careers back on track and signpost them to a range of new vacancies and opportunities.

Up to one million people nationally, including many local residents, face uncertainty after the furlough scheme ended on September 30. Many could face the prospect of losing their job or reduced hours now the support scheme has finished.

Job Box supports residents of all ages – whether it’s helping people to return to the job market after redundancy, supporting people who need to up skill because their job has changed, guiding those who want to progress their career or helping people land their first job.

The Team can help people to search major job sites and agencies and support them with online job applications or updating their CV.

Job Box is hosting a number of face-to-face pop up events across the borough throughout October and November. The pop up events provide support and advice on employment and learning opportunities as well as top tips for CV writing and interviews.

Alternatively people can also book one-to-one appointments and speak to a careers advisor through the service.

During the pandemic, Job Box has supported 3,500 people via the website and through pop up events.

Telford & Wrekin Council also says it’s committed to providing 100 work placements for young people in 2021 through the Government’s Kickstart scheme alongside apprenticeship opportunities and work experience.

The programme aims to create job opportunities for young people who are aged 16 to 24 years, at risk of long term unemployment and in receipt of universal credit.

Cllr David Wright, Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, said:

“With the furlough scheme ending there are people locally who may be searching for new employment and need to get their career back on track.

“Our Job Box is a dedicated service which can support people and help them to re-enter the job market.

“Whether it’s signposting residents to the support they need and appropriate job roles, or giving them additional support to help them progress on their career path, this service can give them the boost they need.

“We remain committed to supporting local people with their career journey, helping them to find employment and secure their future.”

You can find out more about Job Box here.